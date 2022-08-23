Official Trailer for Elegance Bratton's Queer Drama 'The Inspection'

"If I die in this uniform, I'm a hero… to somebody." A24 has revealed the first trailer for The Inspection, marking the narrative feature debut of filmmaker Elegance Bratton. This is already getting lots of good buzz and it hasn't even started showing yet. The film is premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, and it will also screen at the New York Film Festival this fall. Bratton's remarkable debut, a retelling of the filmmaker’s own life story, follows a man who joins the Marine Corps after being thrown out of his mother’s home at 16 for being gay. After being rejected by his mother and with few options for his future, he joins the Marines doing whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside. Starring Jeremy Pope as Ellis French (in what looks to be a major breakout performance), with Gabrielle Union, Bokeem Woodbine, Raúl Castillo, McCaul Lombardi, Aaron Dominguez, and Nicholas Logan. It should come as no big surprise that A24 has made another great film. Yeah it looks outstanding, definitely keep an eye out for this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Elegance Bratton's The Inspection, direct from YouTube;

Ellis French (Jeremy Pope) enlists in the Marine Corps and ends up at boot camp on Parris Island, South Carolina. He initially meets the physical requirements, but is not as successful in disguising his sexual orientation, making him the target of a near-lethal hazing from training instructor Leland Laws and a fellow recruit, Laurence Harvey. The Inspection is written and directed by American filmmaker Elegance Bratton, making his narrative feature film debut after directing the doc Pier Kids previously, plus a few shorts, and producing many other projects. Produced by Chester Algernal Gordon and Effie Brown. This is premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival coming soon this fall. A24 will then release the film in select US theaters sometime later this year - stay tuned for the release date. First impression? Anyone interested?