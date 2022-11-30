He's Alive! Official Trailer for Elizabeth Banks' Thriller 'Cocaine Bear'

Bring on the coke bear!! Universal Pictures has revealed the first official trailer for an epic thriller called Cocaine Bear, based on an actual true story. This is landing in theaters everywhere in late February in just a few months. In a forest in Georgia, a giant 500-pound American black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting a lot of cocaine after a drug runner's plane crashes. The film follows a group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens who try to find the furry drug addict and stop his mad fury. Cocaine Bear's full ensemble cast features Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Ray Liotta, Alden Ehrenreich, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kristofer Hivju, Kahyun Kim, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince, and Scott Seiss. This looks like it's going to be totally crazy and it sounds hilarious, but it's actually more thrilling than funny. Even with Lord & Miller producing it. There's nothing more I can say in this intro that matters, you just need to see this Cocaine Bear footage for yourself. Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Elizabeth Banks' Cocaine Bear, direct from YouTube:

"Don't coke the bear." Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it. This wild thriller from director Elizabeth Banks finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has just ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow… and blood. Cocaine Bear is directed by American actress / filmmaker Elizabeth Banks, director of the movies Pitch Perfect 2 and Charlie's Angels previously, plus a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Jimmy Warden. Based on a true story, more in this Backpacker article. Produced by Phil Lord & Chris Miller, Max Handelman, Elizabeth Banks, Aditya Sood, and Brian Duffield. Universal Pictures will debut Banks' Cocaine Bear in theaters nationwide starting on February 24th, 2022 next year. Who's ready for this? Any good?