Official Trailer for 'End of the Line' Documentary About NYC's Subway

"Who's responsible for fixing it? Who's responsible for paying for it?" A new official trailer is available for a documentary film called End of the Line, which first premiered last year at the DOC NYC Film Festival. It's finally out on VOD this June. If you live in New York City, you already know how awful the subway has become. If you don't live there, you've probably heard everyone else who does live there complaining about it. End of the Line is a character-driven political drama about the NYC subway crisis and a reckoning on its infrastructure. "Filmed from 2016 to 2021, this story is emblematic of tumultuous times felt across urban America, as the struggle to overcome decay gives way to existential peril in the 11th hour with the advent of a global pandemic." It features current NYC Mayor Eric Adams, actress / former NY gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, former Transit President Sarah Feinberg, & millions of straphanging New Yorkers. It does not paint a pretty picture of the MTA and their major failures.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Emmett Adler's doc End of the Line, direct from YouTube:

Intro via DOC NYC: "Director Emmett Adler explores the role of the MTA in New York City and the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic had on the vital service it provides: transporting New York’s essential workers. The [doc] film acknowledges the decline of the subway infrastructure as a political issue and captures a tumultuous time that impacted every city in America. A heartfelt and scrupulous exploration, this film poses the question: what happens when the lifeline of a city goes flat?" End of the Line is directed by NYC-based filmmaker Emmett Adler, making his directorial debut after working as an editor. He "began production when one part of the overall transit mess--the so-called L Train shutdown--threatened to uproot his own life as a Brooklyn straphanger." Produced by Ian Mayer. This is premiering at the 2021 DOC NYC Film Festival this month. End of the Line arrives on VOD to watch starting June 14th, 2022. Visit the film's official site.