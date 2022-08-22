Who's Ready for Drag-Fu?! Official Trailer for 'Enter the Drag Dragon'

"That's a case we've got to solve!!" Who's ready for something totally unexpected and super entertaining?! A promo trailer has debuted for an indie film from Canada titled Enter the Drag Dragon, a sort-of spoof of Enter the Dragon, but also not really anything like that film. Get ready to go on a Drag-Fu odyssey, filled with face-crunching action, corset-busting comedy, gut-munching horror, soul-touching musical numbers. You've never experienced anything like Enter the Drag Dragon! It's the world's "first ever DragXploitation action film!" Starring Sam Kellerman, Jade London, Matt Miwa, Beatrice Beres, Phil Caracas, Mark MacDonald, Natalia Moreno, Josh Grace, Judy Deboer, and a few special guests. Don't worry, the filmmakers know they've made a truly outrageous indie film and that's the whole point - have fun while bringing some drag queens (and kings) to the big screen. This seems best to watch with a raucous audience.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lee Demarbre's Enter the Drag Dragon, direct from YouTube:

From the filmmakers behind Jesus Christ Vampire Hunter, Smash Cut, and also Harry Knuckles comes a brand-new chapter in Canuxploitation cinema, as Lee Gordon Demarbre invites you to Enter The Drag Dragon! Get ready to go on a Drag-Fu odyssey, filled with face-crunching action, corset-busting comedy, gut-munching horror, and soul-touching musical numbers! You’ve never experienced anything like Enter the Drag Dragon! This blast of true of independent cinema will leave you wobbly in your heels as you try to recover from the non-stop thrill ride full of adventure, laughs, screams, and romance. Enter the Drag Dragon is directed by Quebecois filmmaker Lee Demarbre, director of many films including Jesus Christ Vampire Hunter, The Dead Sleep Easy, Smash Cut, and Summer's Moon previously, plus a number of short films. The screenplay is written by Mark Pollesel. Featuring music by Dave Bignell. No release date is set yet - stay tuned. The movie is expected to premiere later this fall. First impression? Anyone down for this one?