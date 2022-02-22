Official Trailer for Evan Rachel Wood's Documentary 'Phoenix Rising'

"It's a wake up call to us all." HBO has unveiled the official trailer for the documentary Phoenix Rising, directed by Oscar-nominated doc filmmaker Amy Berg. It just premiered last month at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, playing as a 77 minute feature film. This HBO doc special is debuting streaming as a two-part series instead: Part 1, Phoenix Rising: Don't Fall, starting March 15th, then Part 2, Phoenix Rising: Stand Up, on March 16th. Actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood takes her experience as a survivor of domestic violence to pursue justice, heal trauma, and reclaim her story in a culture that instinctively blames women. The film intimately charts her journey as she moves toward naming her infamous abuser for the first time. Phoenix Rising delves behind familiar headlines and explores the often-misunderstood aspects of domestic abuse, helping to shed light on the many factors that prevent survivors from coming forward with their stories as they deal with years of aftershocks and emotional trauma. This looks powerful and inspiring.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Amy Berg's doc Phoenix Rising, direct from HBO's YouTube:

HBO's Phoenix Rising, a two-part documentary produced and directed by Amy Berg, follows actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood as she takes her experience as a survivor of domestic violence to pursue justice, heal generational wounds, and reclaim her story. A decade after escaping a dangerous relationship, Wood co-authors and successfully lobbies for passage of The Phoenix Act, legislation that extends the statute of limitations for domestic violence cases in California. Wood courageously uses her own experience to bring visibility to the issue; ultimately, in solidarity with fellow survivors. Phoenix Rising is directed by Oscar-nominated doc filmmaker Amy Berg, director of the doc films Deliver Us from Evil, West of Memphis, An Open Secret, Prophet's Prey, Janis: Little Girl Blue, This Is Personal, and The Case Against Adnan Syed. Produced by Amy Berg, Grace Sin, Lesley Goldman, & Katie Doering. This premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. HBO will debut both Phoenix Rising parts streaming on March 15th, 2022.