Official Trailer for 'Explorer' Doc Film Profiling Sir Ranulph Fiennes

"He's the last great explorer." Universal has debuted a new US trailer for the documentary film Explorer, which is opening in the US on VOD later in August. It premiered in UK cinemas in July, as it's about a British explorer and has a better audience over there. A portrait of the "world's greatest living explorer" Sir Ranulph Fiennes, a film that goes beyond the record breaking achievements to explore the man behind the myth. With exclusive access to "Ran", his incredible film archive, preserved and cared for by the BFI National Archive, covering decades of expeditions and contributions from life-long friends and colleagues, Explorer tells the definitive story of an inspirational leader, delving deep into Ran's audacious and eccentric dreams to explore, and the complex motivations behind them. Director Matt Dyas says, "I wanted to create a compelling portrait of the real man… between cracks of the ordinary and extraordinary, I hope audiences see for themselves an intimate side to his personality and the motivations that drive him." This looks like it might pair nicely with the fantastic Attenborough doc now on Netflix. Travel lovers definitely need to watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Matthew Dyas' documentary Explorer, direct from YouTube:

Explorer, a portrait of Sir Ranulph Fiennes, is a documentary that peels back the layers of Sir Ranulph's life to go beyond all of his record-breaking achievements and reveal the man behind the myth. Sir Ranulph Fiennes is credited with the sensational title of being the World's Greatest Living Explorer. Amongst his extraordinary achievements, he was the first to circumnavigate the world from pole to pole, crossed the Antarctic on foot, broke countless world records and discovered a lost city in Arabia. He has traveled to the most dangerous places on Earth, lost half his fingers to frostbite, raised millions of pounds for charity and was nearly cast as James Bond (and yes, he does happen to be a cousin to Ralph and Joseph). But who is the man who prefers to be known as just "Ran"? Explorer is directed by doc filmmaker Matt Dyas (aka Matthew Dyas), director of the doc film Jimmy and the Whale Whisperer previously, plus lots of other TV documentary work as well. Produced by George Chignell. Universal will release the Explorer doc direct-to-VOD starting on August 30th, 2022 coming soon. For more info, visit the film's official site. Look good?