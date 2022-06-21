Official Trailer for 'Exposing Muybridge' Doc About the Photographer

"It's the content of what will become the industry of motion pictures: stories and sex." Madman Films in Australia has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary film titled Exposing Muybridge, which tells the story of trailblazing 19th-century photographer Eadweard Muybridge, who changed the world with his camera. This premiered at DOC NYC last year and is still touring festivals this summer, including at the Sheffield Doc Fest most recently. Muybridge set the course for the development of cinema when he became the first photographer to capture something moving faster than the human eye can see--Leland Stanford's galloping horses. Artful, resilient, selfish, naive, eccentric, deceitful--Muybridge is a complicated, imperfect man and his story drips with ambition and success, loss and betrayal, near death experiences and even some murder (what?!). More than a century after his death, Muybridge's photographs have never ceased to seduce cutting-edge artists, scientists, innovators, and general viewers alike. This looks crazy fascinating! Let's go.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Marc Shaffer's Exposing Muybridge, direct from YouTube:

Few figures have played such a seminal role in moving picture history as the revolutionary photographer Eadweard Muybridge. His unprecedented images of running horses instantly transformed the camera into a machine of unmatched powers of perception and persuasion, and set the course for the birth of cinema. Muybridge was a complicated man whose personal story was imbued with ambition, success, loss, and even cold-blooded murder. He directly inspired numerous artists from Francis Bacon to David Hockney to Gary Oldman, whose passionate contribution to this documentary is exceptional. Exposing Muybridge is directed by doc producer / filmmaker Marc Shaffer, director of American Jerusalem: Jews and the Making of San Francisco previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 DOC NYC Film Festival last year. Madman Films will debut Exposing Muybridge in Australia later this year. It's also playing at the Sheffield and Il Cinema Ritrovato Film Festivals this summer. For more info, visit the film's official website.