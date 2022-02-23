MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for Finland Horror 'The Twin' Starring Teresa Palmer

by
February 23, 2022

The Twin Trailer

"We didn't leave him… He is always with us." RLJE Films has revealed an official trailer for a horror film titled The Twin, which takes place in Finland following an American family that moves there after losing one of their children. The film is opening in Finland first in April, then in the US this May. The film is about a mother who needs to confront the unbearable truth about her surviving twin son. She must "unravel the torturous truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces attempting to take a hold of him." Teresa Palmer stars, along with Steven Cree, Barbara Marten, and Tristan Ruggeri playing both of the twin boys. Another epic horror thriller from Finland! Wow - this has some incredible shots in it. Definitely not a low key indie - this seems to have some big thrills and intense twists in the story. The trailer is worth a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Taneli Mustonen's The Twin, direct from YouTube:

The Twin Poster

Following the aftermath of a tragic accident that claimed the life of one of their twin sons, Rachel (Teresa Palmer) and husband Anthony (Steven Cree) relocate to the other side of the world with their surviving son in the hopes of building a new life. What begins as a time of healing out in the quiet Scandinavian countryside soon takes an ominous turn when Rachel begins to unravel the torturous truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces attempting to take a hold of him. The Twin is directed by the Finnish filmmaker Taneli Mustonen, director of the films Ella and Friends, Reunion, Lake Bodom, Reunion 2: The Bachelor Party, and The Renovation previously. The screenplay is written by Aleksi Hyvärinen and Taneli Mustonen. Produced by Aleksi Hyvärinen. This is set to open first in Finland starting in April. RLJE Films will then debut The Twin in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 6th, 2022. Who's interested?

