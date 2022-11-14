Official Trailer for 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock - Holiday Special'

"It's gonna be the best night ever!!" Apple has revealed a flashy 45-second trailer for one of their holiday offerings - a special episode of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. This brand new reboot of Fraggle Rock launched in January earlier this year, with all the 13 episodes out already. The new Holiday Special episode, titled Night of the Lights, will arrive for streaming later in the week. "The Fraggles might be apart in separate caves, but they can still find ways to have fun together! Join Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Travelling Matt for stories and songs that show everyone how we're all connected." Haven't been watching this yet? Now is the time to catch up! "The Fraggles have returned for all new adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world in this all-new special." The show features the voices of Dave Goelz, Daveed Diggs, Cynthia Erivo, Ed Helms, Patti LaBelle, and Kenan Thompson. Plus all the talented puppeteers bringing the lovable Fraggles to life. Get a look below.

Here's the trailer for Apple TV+'s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock - Holiday Special, from YouTube:

Jim Henson’s fun-loving, musical Fraggles are back! Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober, and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world. This new Fraggle Rock series first launched on Apple TV+ early in 2022, with a total of 13 episodes available so far from the first season. Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is a streaming series featuring puppets made by the production companies: New Regency, Fusfeld & Cuthbertson Regional Entertainment, and The Jim Henson Company. Produced by Ritamarie Peruggi. Developed by Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson. Based on the original Fraggle Rock (created in 1983) by Jim Henson. Executive produced by Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, John Tartaglia, Matt Fusfeld, Alex Cuthbertson, Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, Dave Goelz, and Karen Prell. Apple will debut the Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Holiday Special streaming on Apple TV+ starting November 18th, 2022 this month. Who's ready to watch this?