US Trailer for Romantic Comedy 'I Love America' with Sophie Marceau

"The way you think is too French." Prime Video has revealed a new official US trailer for a French romantic comedy called I Love America, made by a French writer / director named Lisa Azuelos. This one already debuted in France a few weeks ago and is coming to the US for streaming on Prime Video starting in April. A single woman who decides to take a chance on love again by catapulting her life from Paris to Los Angeles. From awkward dates to touching surprise encounters, she understands the journey to love is a journey towards herself. The main theme of the film focuses on the question of how do you reboot your life after your super famous mother passes away? Go to LA! Sophie Marceau stars as Lisa, with a cast including Djanis Bouzyani, Colin Woodell, Lily Delamere, Keller Wortham, & Carlease Burke. This looks charming and funny, Marceau is always a delight. She's bringing some French sensibilities to Los Angeles.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Lisa Azuelos' I Love America, direct from YouTube:

I Love America follows Lisa (Sophie Marceau), a single woman who decides to take a chance on love again by catapulting her life from Paris to Los Angeles. Her children flew the coop and her famous, yet absent, mother just passed, so Lisa needs a big change. She reunites with her best friend Luka (Djanis Bouzyani), who found success in America with his iconic drag queen bar but is struggling to find his own prince charming. Luka embarks on a mission to give Lisa a fresh start by creating a profile for her on a dating website. From awkward dates to a surprise encounter with John (Colin Woodell), Lisa will understand that the journey to love is a journey towards herself and forgiveness of her first love: her mother. I Love America is directed by writer / filmmaker Lisa Azuelos, director of the films Hey Good Looking!, LOL, A Chance Encounter, Dalida, Sweetheart, and Lost in the Disco previously. The screenplay is written by Lisa Azuelos and Gaël Fierro. Produced by Eleonore Dailly & Edouard de Lachomette. Amazon will debut I Love America streaming on Prime Video starting on April 29th, 2022 this spring. Look good? Want to watch?