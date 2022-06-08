Official Trailer for 'Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down' Documentary

Official trailer (+ poster) for Cohen & West's doc Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down, from YouTube:

Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down tells the extraordinary story of former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, her relentless fight to recover following an assassination attempt in 2011, and her new life as one of the most effective activists in the battle for gun violence prevention and in promoting understanding of the language condition aphasia. Featuring extensive verité filming of Gabby and her husband, astronaut-turned-Senator Mark Kelly; interviews with Barack Obama and other friends & colleagues; and exclusive access to stunning videos taken in the weeks following her near-death experience, this film is the story of a rising star transformed by an act of violence, and a close-up portrait of the marriage that sustains her. Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down is co-directed by acclaimed doc filmmakers Julie Cohen & Betsy West, both directors of the docs RBG, My Name Is Pauli Murray, and Julia previously. This initially premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Briarcliff Ent. will release the Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down documentary in select US theaters starting July 15th, 2022 this summer. Interested in watching?