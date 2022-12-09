Official Trailer for Gay Rugby Players Romance Film 'In from the Side'

"You think I like having to hide this from everyone we know…" Strand Releasing has debuted the official US trailer for a British romantic drama titled In from the Side, made by filmmaker Matt Carter making his feature directorial debut. This premiered at the BFI Flare London LGBTQ+ Film Festival earlier this year, and opens in January in the US. Carter is also a VFX artist, including most recently working on the "Andor" series, trying to making his name as a filmmaker. In from the Side is "a surprisingly moving sports-team story slathered in sweat, streaked with mud, and dripping with sensuality." Sounds exciting. As a "B Squad" of gay athletes tries to overcome inexperience and push past rivalries to score an elusive win, a secret affair simmers among them. Mark (puppy-eyed Alexander Lincoln) finds himself unable to avoid the blazing appeal of teammate Warren (Alexander King), with his cocky attitude and emotional unavailability. They must conceal their growing feelings or risk destroying the club they love. Also starring Peter McPherson, Christopher Sherwood, Pearse Egan, Ivan Comisso, Carl Loughlin, Kane Surry. Join them in the mud below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Matt Carter's In from the Side, direct from YouTube:

When an injured player from the A-team is selected to play with the Bs as part of his recovery, tensions are already high. Initial suspicion turns to physical lust for two of the players, and personal loyalties are stretched as they try to conceal the affair, not only from their own partners but also their teammates. Alexander Lincoln and Alexander King give magnetic performances as the lovers, alongside an excellent ensemble cast. Hard drinking and macho antics are par for the course amongst the team, but these bulky athletes soon reveal their vulnerabilities. Even if you've never played rugby, you will be drawn into the drama of these young men. Prepare yourself for a muddy, sweat-drenched emotional thrill ride. In from the Side is directed by British filmmaker Matt Carter, his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously; he also works as a VFX artist in the industry. The screenplay is by Matt Carter and Adam Silver. It's produced by Matt Carter, Andrew Faure, and Adam Silver. This premiered at the BFI Flare Film Festival earlier this year. Strand will debut In from the Side in select US theaters starting on January 20th, 2023.