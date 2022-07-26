Official Trailer for 'George Michael Freedom Uncut' Music Biopic Doc

"Modern day Elvis." Sony has released this music documentary to watch on VOD after a brief theatrical run in June this summer. George Michael Freedom Uncut is George Michael's last & final work. He reflects on a life changing period and allows access to his memories, thoughts, unseen footage and photographs never before seen. This is a documentary that George Michael was actually working on at the time of his sudden passing on Christmas Day in 2016. The doc was originally due to air in the UK in March of 2017 to coincide with the re-release of the 1990 Listen Without Prejudice album, but it was eventually finished and released in honor of the musician's life and career. The film also features interviews with some of Michaels' most famous friends and music legends, including Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Ricky Gervais, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Tracey Emin, Liam Gallagher, Mary J. Blige, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Tony Bennett. If you've been waiting for the chance to catch up with this music biopic doc, it's available to watch anytime at home.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for the doc George Michael Freedom Uncut, direct from YouTube:

George Michael Freedom Uncut concentrates on the formative period in the late Grammy Award winner's life and career, leading to and following the making of his acclaimed, best-selling album "Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1" and his subsequent, infamous High Court battle with his record label that followed, while also becoming poignantly personal about the death of his first love, Anselmo Feleppa. Filmed before his untimely passing, the doc is narrated by the singer, who was heavily involved in the making of the film that serves as his final work. The film features George's incredible, unseen archival and private home footage, giving viewers a first-person account of this dramatic period in his life revealing how he became one of the most influential recording artists of all time who alone fought a corner for all artists by challenging the standard recording contract helping to rewrite the rules of the music industry. He talks about why he stepped out of the limelight and turned his back on celebrity. George Michael Freedom Uncut is co-directed by David Austin (George Michael Freedom: The Director's Cut) & George Michael. The film already opened in theaters in June and is now available to view on VOD/Blu-ray. Visit the official site.