Someone Made a 'Casper' Rip-Off? Official Trailer for 'Ghoster' Movie

"Your mom wouldn't have let us just give up without a fight." WTF is this!? Lionsgate unveiled an official trailer for a direct-to-video movie called Ghoster, which is a blatant Casper rip-off in every way. Aside from the 1995 Casper movie, there have been rumors that studios are trying to develop and make another new Casper movie, but nothing has happened yet. In the meantime, it looks like some crafty producer decide to make this BS. "Enter an enchanted, ghostly world with the captivating family adventure." An inquisitive girl and her father must unravel the secrets of Echoville Manor which has held the world's cutest spirit Ghoster captive for 50 years, before Yuto the ghost dragon wipes them all out in his quest for immortality. The cast features Sophie Proctor, J.R. Brown, Josh Escayg, Rachel G. Whittle, Marlon Ladd, and Gerardo Davila. It looks amusing and I'm sure kids will enjoy it. But it also looks like rubbish anyone should avoid.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ryan Bellgardt's Ghoster, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Enter an enchanted, ghostly world with this captivating family adventure. Elizabeth and her father inherit a nearby estate — but find it haunted by a kindly young phantom named Ghoster. He begs for Elizabeth’s help undoing an ancient dragon’s curse that has trapped him in the manor. Joined by the caretaker’s handsome son Mateo, they must enter a magical painting and solve dangerous puzzles to undo the hex and free the trapped souls of Ghoster’s ancestors. It’s so much fun, it’s almost scary! Ghoster is directed by filmmaker Ryan Bellgardt, director of the films Army of Frankensteins, Gremlin, The Jurassic Games, The Adventures of Jurassic Pet, Adventures of Rufus: The Fantastic Pet, and Dinosaur World previously. The screenplay is written by Nick Pollack, Jerome Reygner-Kalfon, and Sebastien Semon. Lionsgate will debut Ghoster direct-to-VOD / DVD starting on October 11th, 2022 this fall. Is anyone interested in this?