Official Trailer for Giuseppe Tornatore's Doc About Ennio Morricone

"I never thought that music would be my destiny." Ennio! The maestro! Dogwoof has released an official trailer for the documentary film titled Ennio, a biopic doc about the legendary Italian film composer Ennio Morricone. This was in the works for years already, but it was only finished after Ennio passed away in late 2020. The film premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival, and also played at IDFA in the fall. A portrait of one of the most popular and prolific film composers of the twentieth century, Ennio celebrates the life and legacy of Ennio Morricone, featuring never-before-seen archival footage and interviews with renowned filmmakers and musicians including Hans Zimmer, John Williams, Quentin Tarantino and Clint Eastwood. They gave it a different title in English - The Glance of Music - which just sounds weird and doesn't quite capture the magic of Morricone. He's a genius! I saw this at Venice last year in its original 3-hour form, and it's packed with interviews, conversations, insight into what made Ennio so special, and candid moments with him during interviews. It's an absolute must watch film if you love Morricone and his iconic music.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Giuseppe Tornatore's doc Ennio, direct from YouTube:

From Oscar-winning director Giuseppe Tornatore (Cinema Paradiso), Ennio celebrates the life and legacy of the legendary Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who passed away on 6 July 2020. Through interviews with directors, screenwriters, musicians, songwriters, critics and collaborators, Tornatore’s documentary retraces the life and works of the cinema's most popular and prolific 20th century composer - who wrote over 500 scores for film & television and sold over 70 million records - from his cinema debut with Sergio Leone, to winning an Academy Award for The Hateful Eight in 2016. This doc, also titled The Glance of Music, is directed by acclaimed Italian filmmaker Giuseppe Tornatore, director of the other doc L'ultimo gattopardo: Ritratto di Goffredo Lombardo, plus many features including Cinema Paradiso, The Professor, Everybody's Fine, A Pure Formality, The Star Maker, The Legend of 1900, Malena, The Unknown Woman, Baaria, and Correspondence previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival last year. There's still no US release date yet. The film opens soon in the UK starting April 22nd, 2022 this month.