One of the Best Docs of 2022 - Official Trailer for 'Good Night Oppy'

"She re-wrote the history books." Amazon Prime Video has revealed the first trailer for Good Night Oppy, an extraordinary documentary about two Mars rovers. This recently premiered at the Toronto Film Festival to rave reviews, a few of them quoted in this trailer. Good Night Oppy tells the inspirational true story of Opportunity, a rover that was sent to Mars for a 90-day mission but ended up surviving for 15 years. Opportunity was sent with her twin, a rover called Spirit, and they both landed on the red planet in January of 2004. The film follows Opportunity’s groundbreaking journey on Mars and the remarkable bond forged between a robot and her humans millions of miles away. It's a deeply inspiring look inside the walls of NASA - introducing us to a handful of people who designed, built, sent, monitored, and drove the rovers. I saw this recently and completely fell for it - watching it twice in a row because it's such a spectacular and invigorating experience (my review). The VFX footage of the rovers on Mars is by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) and it's produced by Amblin, which gives you even more proof that this is a must watch film. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ryan White's doc Good Night Oppy, direct from YouTube:

Good Night Oppy tells the inspirational true story of Opportunity, a rover that was sent to Mars for a 90-day mission but ended up surviving for 15 years. The film follows Opportunity’s groundbreaking journey on Mars and the remarkable bond forged between a robot and her humans millions of miles away. Good Night Oppy is directed by award-winning doc filmmaker Ryan White, director of the other docs Pelada, Good Ol' Freda, The Case Against 8, Serena, Ask Dr. Ruth, and Assassins previously, plus a few other TV projects. It's produced by Jessica Hargrave, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brandon Carroll, and Matthew Goldberg. This initially premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival recently (read our review). Amazon will debut Good Night Oppy in select US theaters on November 4th, 2022, then streaming on Prime Video starting November 23rd later this fall. One of our favorite docs of 2022 - go watch this on the big screen.