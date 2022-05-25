Official Trailer for 'Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song' Doc

"Unlocking the mysteries of life was his primary preoccupation." Sony Pictures Classics has revealed the official trailer for the documentary film titled Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song, which premiered at both the Venice and Telluride Film Festivals last year. Yes, they made an entire doc about one song! But it's about so much more than that. Hallelujah examines the legendary poet and singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen through the lens of the hymn "Hallelujah," arguably his most famous and certainly most covered work. Rufus Wainwright, Brandi Carlile, Judy Collins, Regina Spektor, Amanda Palmer, and Eric Church, among others, appear in the documentary and have all recorded and performed their own versions of the emotional song. Other interviewees include his long-time artistic collaborator Sharon Robinson; John Lissauer, arranger of the original version of "Hallelujah"; record industry legend Clive Davis; and Larry "Ratso" Sloman, an ex-Rolling Stone reporter, who shares never-before-heard, unedited tapes of interviews he recorded with Cohen between 1974-2005. It looks quite good! A worthy doc about the glory of one song.

Here's the official trailer for doc Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song, from YouTube:

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song is a definitive exploration of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen as seen through the prism of his internationally renowned hymn, "Hallelujah." This feature-length documentary weaves together three creative strands: The songwriter and his times; the song’s dramatic journey from record label reject to chart-topping hit; and moving testimonies from recording artists for whom "Hallelujah" has become a personal touchstone. Approved for production by Leonard Cohen just before his 80th birthday in 2014, the film accesses a wealth of never-before-seen archival materials from the Cohen Trust including Cohen’s personal notebooks, journals and photographs, performance footage, and extremely rare audio recordings and interviews. Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song is co-directed by filmmakers Daniel Geller & Dayna Goldfine (both of the docs Isadora Duncan: Movement from the Soul, Frosh, Kids of Survival, Ballets Russes, Something Ventured, The Galapagos Affair). This initially premiered at the 2021 Venice & Telluride Film Festivals last year. Sony Classics will debut the doc in select US theaters (NY & LA) starting on July 1st, 2022 coming soon this summer. Anyone interested?