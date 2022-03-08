Official Trailer for HBO Doc 'Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off'

"Tony is always competing against Tony." HBO has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary film titled Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, which is premiering at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival coming up this month. Hawk, born in San Diego, California, is a pioneer of modern vertical skating and one of the most influential skateboarders of all time. This thrilling documentary – which covers his personal life, career and relationship with skateboarding – features unprecedented access, never-before-seen footage, and interviews with Hawk, and prominent figures in the sport including Stacy Peralta, Rodney Mullen, Mike McGill, Lance Mountain, Steve Caballero, Neil Blender, Andy MacDonald, Duane Peters, Sean Mortimer, and Christian Hosoi. "Never back down from the challenge." I've been hoping we'd one day see a comprehensive doc about Hawk! He has lived such an incredible life, going all over, doing so much, but still maintaining his integrity and his super chill attitude. I'm definitely looking forward to watching this doc! Get your first look below.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Sam Jones' doc Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, from YouTube:

A wide-ranging, definitive look at Hawk’s life and iconic career, and his relationship with the sport with which he’s been synonymous for decades. Hawk, born in San Diego, Calif., is a pioneer of modern vertical skating and one of the most influential skateboarders of all time. Including never-before-seen footage and unprecedented access to Hawk, along with interviews with figures from the skateboarding world. Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off is directed by photographer / filmmaker Sam Jones, director of the doc films I Am Trying to Break Your Heart and Lost Songs: The Basement Tapes Continued previously, as well as numerous music videos and short films. He also made the "Off Camera with Sam Jones" TV series. This will be premiering at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival coming up this month. HBO will release Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off streaming on HBO Max starting April 5th, 2022 this spring. Anyone interested?