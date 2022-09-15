Official Trailer for HBO's New Afghanistan Doc 'Escape From Kabul'

"Keep the runway open at all costs." HBO has revealed an official trailer for a documentary titled Escape From Kabul, made by investigative doc filmmaker Jamie Roberts (of Four Hours at the Capitol, The Fires That Foretold Grenfell). It's one of the first films about what happened in Kabul when American forces pulled out of the country as the Taliban took over. With never-before-seen archival footage of the historic confrontation at Kabul airport in August, from the US withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan through the subsequent evacuation of Afghan citizens. After 20 years of war between the Taliban, and NATO forces, a small force of U.S. Marines were deployed to Kabul in August 2021 intending to evacuate U.S. citizens and “at risk” Afghans who had cooperated with the Americans and Allied Forces during the conflict. But plans quickly changed. This looks utterly intense & harrowing, a remarkable look at how the world is destabilizing. And they even have interviews with a few Taliban leaders in this doc?! Wow. Looks like a must watch film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jamie Roberts' doc Escape From Kabul, direct from YouTube:

Escape From Kabul unfolds over 18 monumental days in August 2021, from the U.S. withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan through the subsequent evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghan citizens from Kabul airport after the Taliban seized the city weeks later in August. This deeply immersive & emotional documentary combines never-before-seen archival footage from those on the ground at the airport, with exclusive interviews with people who were there throughout the period, including many Afghan citizens attempting to flee, U.S. Marines tasked with managing the evacuation, and Taliban commanders and fighters who had recently taken the city. Escape From Kabul is directed by acclaimed doc filmmaker Jamie Roberts, also of the doc Four Hours at the Capitol and lots of TV work including The Fires That Foretold Grenfell and The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty. Executive produced by Dan Reed. HBO will debut Roberts' Escape From Kabul doc streaming on HBO Max starting on September 21st, 2022 coming soon.