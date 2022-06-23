Fun Trailer for 'Honor Society' Teen Comedy Starring Angourie Rice

"I'll destroy anyone who gets in my way." Paramount has revealed an official trailer for a coming-of-age romantic comedy titled Honor Society, heading to streaming on Paramount+ this summer. The title is a play on words because it's not only about an "honor society" student, but her name is literally Honor. Honor is an ambitious high school senior whose sole focus is getting into Harvard… assuming she can score that recommendation from her guidance counselor. Willing to do whatever it takes, she concocts a deceptive plan to take down her top three student competitors, until things take a turn when she unexpectedly falls for her biggest competition, Michael. Angourie Rice (from The Nice Guys and the Spider-Man movies) stars as Honor, with Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin on "Stranger Things"), Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Armani Jackson, Avery Konrad, Kerry Butler, and Amy Keum. It's nice to see a film actually have a romance that builds with a boy who isn't the most attractive person ever. This one actually looks quite sweet and fun.

Here's the first official trailer for Oran Zegman's Honor Society, direct from Paramount+'s YouTube:

Honor (Angourie Rice) is an ambitious high school senior whose sole focus is getting into an Ivy League college… assuming she can first score the coveted recommendation letter from her guidance counselor, Mr. Calvin (Christopher Mintz-Plasse). Willing to do whatever it takes, Honor concocts a Machiavellian-like plan to take down her top three student competitors, until things take a turn when she unexpectedly falls for her biggest competition, Michael. Honor Society is directed by Israeli-Greek-Polish filmmaker Oran Zegman, making her feature directorial debut after a bunch of short films previously. The screenplay is written by David A. Goodman. Produced by Michael Lewen. Paramount will debut Zegman's Honor Society streaming on Paramount+ starting July 29th, 2022 coming soon this summer. Anyone interested in this?