Official Trailer for Hulu's Holiday 'Binge' Sequel 'It's A Wonderful Binge'

"The Bingers are taking over, man, we're taking over." Hulu has unveiled the trailer for a comedy sequel titled It's A Wonderful Binge, arriving for streaming in early December on Hulu. This sequel to the Hulu original film The Binge from 2020 continuing the spoof comedy riffing on The Purge, but with drugs. Set in a time where all drugs and alcohol are illegal, the only day anyone can participate in the "fun" is on Binge day. In The Binge 2: It's A Wonderful Binge, "The Binge" happens miraculously on Christmas – unleashing a new holiday adventure featuring magical storybooks, catchy songs, claymation, and more. 'Tis the season… to get shitfaced! The ensemble comedy features a big cast including Eduardo Franco, Dexter Darden, Zainne Saleh, Marta Piekarz, Danny Trejo, Tony Cavalero, Nick Swardson, Kaitlin Olson, Tim Meadows, Paul Scheer, and more. Surprise, surprise, it looks pretty terrible. You might want to skip this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jordan VanDina's It's A Wonderful Binge, from YouTube:

And here's the original trailer for Hulu's comedy film The Binge from 2020, also found on YouTube:

All drugs and alcohol are illegal except on the day of the Binge. Several years after their first Binge, best friends Hags, Andrew, Sarah, and Kimi face the realities of young adulthood as the annual Binge Day is moved to Christmas Eve. Amidst the chaos, Hags plans a proposal to Sarah while Andrew deals with his rocky relationships with his family and his girlfriend Kimmi. Will they survive this holiday season? It's A Wonderful Binge is both written and directed by comedy writer / filmmaker Jordan VanDina, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts and the "Dogtor" series previously; he also wrote the script for The Binge 1 and worked as a writer on "SuperMansion" and "Animaniacs". Produced by Ryan Bennett, Molle DeBartolo, Jeremy Garelick, Mickey Liddell, Will Phelps, and Pete Shilaimon. Hulu will debut The Binge 2: It's A Wonderful Binge streaming on Hulu starting on December 9th, 2022 coming soon. Want to watch?