Official Trailer for Hulu's New 'Hellraiser' Film Starring Jamie Clayton

"It opens up, and it cuts you! And then they come to collect…" Hulu has revealed an official trailer for Hellraiser, their brand new take on this classic horror franchise. David Brucker, of The Night House and The Ritual, directs from Clive Barker's original book, reuniting him with David Goyer as producer / writer. The big twist in this one is that the new Pinhead is a woman - played by Jamie Clayton. And she looks freaky!! Can't wait. In this reimagining of Clive Barker's seminal Hellraiser franchise, a young woman must confront the sadistic, supernatural forces behind an enigmatic puzzlebox responsible for her brother's disappearance. The ensemble cast includes Odessa A'zion, Jamie Clayton, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Kit Clarke, with Goran Visnjic and Hiam Abbass. This is gnarly, holy shit!! Looks like it might be brutal and extra gory.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for David Bruckner's Hellraiser, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

In Brucker's new take on Hellraiser, a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its ultimate purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension. Hellraiser is directed by American horror filmmaker David Bruckner, director of the films The Signal, The Ritual, and The Night House, as well as segments of Southbound, V/H/S, and "Creepshow" previously. The screenplay is by Ben Collins & Luke Piotrowski, from a story by David S. Goyer. Based on the book by Clive Barker. Produced by David S. Goyer, Clive Barker, Keith Levine, and Marc Toberoff. A Hulu Original film, in association with Spyglass Media Group. Hulu will debut Bruckner's Hellraiser streaming on Hulu starting October 7th, 2022 this fall. Who's ready for this?