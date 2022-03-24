Official Trailer for 'I Am Zlatan' About Football Star Zlatan Ibrahimović

"You could try passing sometimes." "To you? Then we wouldn't last long." Signature Ent. has revealed the official UK trailer for a feature film called I Am Zlatan, a biopic about the beloved soccer / football player Zlatan Ibrahimović. This Swedish-Danish co-production first premiered at the 2021 Rome Film Festival last year, and is set to open in the UK this June. It has spring + summer release dates in Europe but nothing in the US arranged yet. Son of Balkan immigrants Zlatan Ibrahimovic, born in Sweden, becomes, after a rough childhood, a Swedish football champion of several decades. Born in Malmö to Bosnian & Croatian parents, he got his break playing for Malmö FF in 1999. He currently plays for AC Milan - which is why Italy premiered the film and released it before everyone else. This is a story about his upbringing and childhood, and his early years playing professional football for Ajax in Amsterdam. Looks like an inspiring sports story.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Jens Sjögren's doc I Am Zlatan, direct from YouTube:

I Am Zlatan is the incredible true story of one’s man’s meteoric rise as a football legend. Facing adversity in an urban jungle, a young Zlatan finds salvation in football and soon discovers his remarkable talent. Against all the odds his confidence and skill catapult him to the top of international football, where he fulfils his dreams playing for Malmo, Ajax and Juventus. I Am Zlatan, originally known as Jag är Zlatan in Swedish, is directed by Swedish filmmaker Jens Sjögren, of the film Lycka till och ta hand om varandra previously plus some TV directing work. Produced by Frida Bargo, Fredrik Heinig, and Mattias Nohrborg. This initially premiered at the 2021 Rome Film Festival last fall. Signature Entertainment will debut I Am Zlatan in the UK on VOD + digital starting on June 17th, 2022 early this summer. Is anyone interested?