Official Trailer for Identity Crisis Film 'Beauty' Written by Lena Waithe

"I don't know how to sing black, white. I just know how to sing… because that's what I like to do." Netflix has revealed the official trailer for Beauty, which just premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival recently. This is the latest film written by Lena Waithe, after writing the script for Queen & Slim a few years ago. A gifted young Black woman struggles to maintain her voice and identity after she's offered a lucrative record contract, setting off a fierce battle between her family, the label, and her closest friend to determine who will guide her as she makes the journey to become a star. Tribeca states: "Featuring an incredible soundtrack, Beauty's journey is as much her own story as it is an homage to her idols, honoring legendary Black female powerhouse vocalists like Patti LaBelle and Whitney Houston." The film stars Niecy Nash, Giancarlo Esposito, Gracie Marie Bradley, and Sharon Stone. This looks fantastic! I'm always intrigued to see films that tell the truth about how bad fame often is, and how you can lose your true self when it takes over.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Dosunmu & Lena Waithe's Beauty, direct from YouTube:

From Tribeca: "Beauty (Gracie Marie Bradley) is a young and gifted singer on the brink of a huge breakout. Under the strict supervision of her parents, she has been preparing for this moment her whole life. She is supported by her devoted girlfriend, Jasmine (Aleyse Shannon), despite her devout parents' disapproval of their relationship. Soon after signing her first contract with an industry pro (Sharon Stone), she is met with the harsh realities of pop stardom–especially for a queer Black woman in the 1980's–when she is asked to compromise her identity, hide who she loves, and misrepresent her art for the promise of fame and success." Beauty is directed by producer / filmmaker Andrew Dosunmu, director of the films Restless City, Mother of George, Where Is Kyra?, and the doc Hot Irons previously. The screenplay is written by Lena Waithe. Produced by Michael Ellenberg and Lena Waithe. This first premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival this month. Netflix will release Beauty streaming worldwide on Netflix starting June 29th, 2022. Look good?