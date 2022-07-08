Official Trailer for Indie Horror 'Of the Devil' Featuring Eileen Dietz

"Do you think this is some form of obsession?" Uncork'd Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for Of the Devil, an indie supernatural horror thriller from filmmaker Kelton Jones. This will be arriving on VOD in August, and hasn't played at any festivals. Of the Devil follows a family desperate to find a cure for their young son's brain cancer. When unconventional treatments lead to the child being possessed by an ancient evil, the parents must fight not only for the child's life but his very soul. Sounds quite unspectacular, unfortunately. With Vernon Wells, Robert LaSardo, Devanny Pinn, Vicki Gunvalson, Jonathan Stoddard, and Eileen Dietz (who was "Pazuzu's Face" in The Exorcist). This looks like bargain bin junk, but that's obvious considering no one has heard of this film. Not worth it unless you really dig cheap horror.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kelton Jones' Of the Devil, direct from YouTube:

A desperate mother and father attempt to cure their eight-year-old son's brain tumor by enlisting the help of a shamanistic healer; when the ritual results in the child being possessed by an ancient demon, the father must now face his own demons and return to his role as a former priest in order to save his son's soul and to protect humanity from the Evil that he has unleashed. Of the Devil is directed by American writer / actor / filmmaker Kelton Jones, making his second feature film after also directing Dry Blood previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is also written by Kelton Jones, from a story by James Cullen Bressack. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Uncork'd Ent will debut Jones' Of the Devil direct-to-VOD starting on August 9th, 2022 this summer. Who's interested?