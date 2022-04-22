Official Trailer for 'Into The Weeds' Doc About Monsanto & Cancer

"This is about food, this is about health, this is about the soil, this is about environment." An official trailer has arrived for a documentary film titled Into The Weeds, about the uber despicable, disgusting Monsanto corporation and their evil ways. I really hate this company - and you should, too. Monsanto has been in so much trouble, and has been in so many films already, but this looks like one of the worst. Dewayne Johnson is a Bay Area groundskeeper who suffered from rashes and wondered if they were caused by the herbicide he'd been using for the past couple years. Johnson became the face of a legal battle to hold a corporation accountable for a product, yet they still fought him. "This is bigger than me." Adding to her award-winning body of work often centered on our strained relationship with the natural world, docu director Jennifer Baichwal follows Johnson through his battle, setting his personal journey against a global environmental crisis. This looks so frustrating but hopefully telling this story makes a difference in some way. Take a look.

Here's the first promo trailer for Jennifer Baichwal's documentary Into the Weeds, direct from YouTube:

From Hot Docs: "Dewayne Johnson, a Bay Area groundskeeper, suffered from rashes in 2014 and wondered if they were caused by the herbicide he'd been using for the past couple years. As his health deteriorated, [he] became the face of a David-and-Goliath legal battle to hold a multi-national agrochemical corporation accountable for a product with allegedly misleading labelling. Roundup, a glyphosate-based herbicide, has been a signature product for the multinational agrochemical corporation for over four decades. Used by industrial farms, golf courses and suburban homeowners with a grudge against dandelions, it is sold in more than 130 nations. Scientists raised concerns about its environmental impact and carcinogenic properties, but the deep-pocketed corporation's lawyers, lobbyists and marketers deflected numerous studies and disputed the findings." Into the Weeds is directed by the acclaimed Quebecois doc filmmaker Jennifer Baichwal, director of the doc films Let It Come Down, The Holier It Gets, Manufactured Landscapes, Act of God, Payback, Watermark, Long Time Running, and Anthropocene: The Human Epoch previously. This is premiering at the 2022 Hot Docs Film Festival coming up soon. No release dates are set yet - stay tuned.