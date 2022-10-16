Official Trailer for Jazz Legend Doc 'Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues'

"All over the world, he had the respect and love of millions, what more can any man ask for?" Apple TV has revealed an official trailer for a music documentary film titled Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues - that title is quite clever. The film just premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival and will be available to watch streaming later this fall via Apple TV+. TIFF introduces it stating: "Louis Armstrong meticulously recorded audio diaries of himself that reveal a different side of his personality than the showman on camera. Those tapes play a key role in this deeply enriching documentary portrait of the virtuoso jazz musician — one that also draws upon a stunning array of additional archival footage." Sounds good, I'm intrigued. They add this tidbit: "Visually, the film stays rooted in Armstrong's era, drawing upon eclectic footage of him in performance, on the road, and at home." Reviews out of TIFF are all positive, praising the intelligent film, saying director "Jenkins is undaunted by the complexity of his subject, plunging ahead with swagger and not worrying if we have unanswered questions at the end." Bring it on! Looks like a must watch for music lovers.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Sacha Jenkins' doc Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues, from YouTube:

Journalist / filmmaker Sacha Jenkins's new documentary Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues offers an intimate and revealing look at the world-changing musician, presented through a lens of archival footage and never-before-heard home recordings & personal conversations. This definitive documentary, directed by Sacha Jenkins, honors Armstrong's legacy as a founding father of jazz, one of the first internationally known & beloved stars, and a cultural ambassador of the United States. This shows how Armstrong’s own life spans the shift from the Civil War to the Civil Rights movement, and how he became a lightning rod figure in that turbulent era. Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues is directed by acclaimed American doc producer / filmmaker Sacha Jenkins, director of documentaries Fresh Dressed, Burn Motherfucker Burn, Word Is Bond, and Bitchin': The Sound & Fury of Rick James previously, as well as numerous TV docs and other projects. Produced by Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Sacha Jenkins, Julie Anderson; exec produced by Brian Grazer & Ron Howard, Michele Anthony, and David Blackman. Apple will debut Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues streaming on Apple TV+ starting on October 28th, 2022 this fall. Interested in watching?