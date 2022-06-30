Official Trailer for 'Justice Served' South African Series from Netflix

"We live in the shadows, and today we come into the light… Your justice belongs to privileged elite, but we're going to change that." Great speech to kick off this intense thriller. Netflix has revealed a trailer for Justice Served, an intense South African series about a hi-jacking at a court house intended as a form of activism against the wealthy elite. Here's the pitch: An enigmatic Freedom Fighter, and his followers, who have a secret agenda, hi-jack a courthouse to let the public decide if the murder accused should be executed, setting the world on fire, and throwing the lives of everyday people into chaos. Sounds pretty damn cool, right? The series stars Hlomla Dandala, Morné Visser, Pallance Dladla, Alex McGregor, Lerato Mvelase, Dineo Rasedile, Panch Gasela, and Anton Jeftha. This is a very short trailer with very fast flashes of footage, but I dig the look of the masks masks and the intensity of the dialogue - might watch this.

Here's the official trailer for Netflix's series Justice Served, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

A band of freedom fighters invade the trial of a white police officer who shot a Black man — and a hostage situation unfolds on screens nationwide. It follows the story of an enigmatic Freedom Fighter, and his followers, who have a secret agenda, hi-jack a courthouse to let the public decide if the murder accused should be executed, setting the world on fire, and throwing the lives of everyday people into chaos. Justice Served is series created by Tshepo "Ty" Skosana and Meraki Studios. Featuring episodes directed by South African filmmakers Jozua Malherbe, best known for his work on the 2019 series Trackers, Zwelethu Radebe and co-creator of Rhythm City, and Rolie Nikiwe. A list of executive producers has not been finalized yet. Netflix will debut the Justice Served series streaming on Netflix starting on July 29th, 2022 this summer.