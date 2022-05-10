Official Trailer for Lady Cowboys in Idaho Acclaimed Doc 'Bitterbrush'

"A subtle portrayal of non-sensational humanity." Magnolia Pics has revealed a stunning official trailer for Bitterbrush, an acclaimed documentary film about women cowboys working on the Idaho frontier. This premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival last fall, and I remember many of my colleagues raving about it as one of their favorite films of last year's fest. In the remote and rugged mountains of the American West, two young women contemplate the future as they work alone herding cattle. This wonderfully picturesque film takes us on a journey with the two, Hollyn and Colie, as they herd cattle through the remote regions of Idaho. "Totally off the grid with only their dogs as companions, Hollyn and Colie brave inclement weather and perilous work conditions while pondering their futures." This really does look amazing - not only full of gorgeous shots, but a look at an entirely different lifestyle that most of us probably rarely think about. Should play well as a double feature with The Power of the Dog. This is a must watch documentary trailer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Emelie Mahdavian's doc Bitterbrush, direct from YouTube:

Emelie Mahdavian’s sweeping documentary Bitterbrush follows Hollyn Patterson and Colie Moline, range riders who are spending their last summer herding cattle in remote Idaho. Totally off the grid with only their dogs as companions, Hollyn and Colie brave inclement weather and perilous work conditions while pondering their futures. A portrait of friendship, life transitions, and the work of two skilled young women in the isolated & beautiful landscape of the American West, Bitterbrush is an intimate portrayal of a way of life rarely seen on film. Bitterbrush is directed by award-winning doc filmmaker Emelie Mahdavian, her second feature film after directing the doc After the Curtain previously, as well as one short and some producing work. Produced by Su Kim and Emelie Mahdavian. This initially premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival last year, and also played at the Visions du Réel Film Festival. Magnolia opens the Bitterbrush doc in select US theaters on June 17th, then on VOD starting June 24th, 2022 this summer. Interested?