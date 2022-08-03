Official Trailer for Latvian Dark Fairy Tale 'Squeal' with Kevin Janssens

"What you're looking for might be right in front of you." Good Deed Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for a Latvian thriller titled Squeal, the latest film made by filmmaker Aik Karapetian - a graduate of the Latvian Academy of Culture. This initially premiered at Fantastic Fest last year and will be out to watch later this month. The film also went under the title Samuel's Travels before being updated to Squeal for release. Lost in remotest part of Eastern Europe, Sam is a foreigner, searching for his biological father. But a minor road accident leads to a chance meeting with a pig-farmer's daughter, who captures him and makes him a slave on the farm. Fortunately, a seemingly magical piglet gains Sam’s confidence and shows him the way to freedom and true love. Sounds kinky and sort of entertaining. Belgian actor Kevin Janssens stars, with Laura Siliņa, Aigars Vilims, Normunds Griestiņš, Juris Bartkevičs, and Guntis Pilsums. It looks like a strange fable about veganism, reminding us that no animal deserves to be chained up on a farm.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Aik Karapetian's Squeal, direct from YouTube:

Filmmaker Aik Karapetian's dark fairy tale Squeal centers on Samuel (Kevin Janssens), who is far from home, searching for his father. Lost in remotest Eastern Europe, on the edges of a mythical forest, a minor road accident leads to a chance meeting with a pig farmer's daughter Kirke (Laura Siliņa). Sam soon learns that his priorities must change if he wants to survive. Her initial hospitality is a smoke screen to capture him and make him a forced laborer on the farm. Alone, unable to speak the language, and chained up 24/7 with the pigs, he learns to adapt. Fortunately, a seemingly magical piglet gains Sam's confidence and shows him the way to freedom and true love. Squeal, also known as Samuel's Travels, is directed by Armenian filmmaker Aik Karapetian, director of the movies People Out There, The Man in the Orange Jacket, and Firstborn previously. The screenplay is co-written by Aik Karapetian and Aleksandr Rodionov. Produced by Gints Grūbe. This initially premiered at Fantastic Fest 2021 last fall. Good Deed will debut Karapetian's Squeal in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 19th, 2022 this summer. Look good?