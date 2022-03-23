Official Trailer for 'Lioness: The Nicola Adams Story' Documentary

"She told me she wanted to be world champion - I didn't tell her she couldn't." Gravitas has unveiled the official US trailer for an indie documentary called Lioness: The Nicola Adams Story, telling the story of Olympic Gold Medalist Nicola Adams OBE. This is arriving in the US on VOD starting this April, for those interested in learning more about her story. Adams became the first woman ever to win an Olympic Gold medal for boxing - initially at the London 2012 Olympics, then again at Rio 2016. Lioness is a feature-length biographical documentary of Nicola Adams OBE, the double Olympic and WBO female boxing champion, and the first woman to ever represent England in boxing. She also became the first openly LGBT person to win an Olympic boxing gold medal, after her win at the 2012 Summer Olympics. Quite a story! Looks good.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Helena Coan's doc Lioness: The Nicola Adams Story, from YouTube:

And here's the original UK Trailer for Lioness: The Nicola Adams Story, also found on YouTube:

At the London 2012 Olympics, Nicola Adams OBE became the first woman ever to win an Olympic Gold medal for boxing. In Rio 2016, with the nation cheering her on, she did it all over again. A Black, gay, working class girl from a council estate fighting in a sport which didn’t accept women - how did Nicola overcome the odds stacked against her and make history? Lioness: The Nicola Adams Story is directed by up-and-coming British filmmaker Helena Coan, director of the documentary films Chasing Perfect and Audrey previously. Produced by Nick Taussig, Laure Vaysse, and Annabel Wigoder. This already opened in the UK last summer but hasn't played at any festivals or elsewhere. Gravitas will debut Lioness: The Nicola Adams Story direct-to-VOD in the US starting on April 5th, 2022 this spring. Interested in watching this?