Official Trailer for 'Love, Charlie' Doc Profiling Chef Charlie Trotter

"So many people don't know Charlie, they know this persona." Greenwich Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for Love, Charlie, a compelling food documentary about a famous Chicago chef. Arriving in theaters this November after premiering at last year's Chicago Film Festival. Love, Charlie is an American feature documentary film that profiles the life and work of legendary Chef Charlie Trotter and his pivotal role in revolutionizing the culinary world. With exclusive access to never-before-seen archival footage, the film reveals Trotter's relentless pursuit of excellence at all costs. Have you heard of this chef before? Do you know about him? This trailer sets up an intriguing story about how not many people really knew him, only as a "perfectionist", but there's more to the story. Certainly sounds fascinating! Curious to learn about him?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Rebecca Halpern's doc Love, Charlie, direct from YouTube:

The rise and fall of chef Charlie Trotter, who revolutionized American cuisine and paved the way for today's celebrity chefs. His eponymous Chicago restaurant was one of the world's top dining destinations. With exclusive access to never-before-seen material, this food doc reveals Trotter's relentless pursuit of excellence. Featuring Grant Achatz, Emeril Lagasse, and Wolfgang Puck. Love, Charlie is directed by doc filmmaker Rebecca Halpern, director of the TV series "Gangland", and a producer on many other true story TV projects. This first premiered at the 2021 Chicago Film Festival last year. Greenwich Ent. will debut Halpern's Love, Charlie in select US theaters + on VOD / digital starting November 18th, 2022 this fall.