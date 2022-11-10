Official Trailer for 'Love, Lizzo' Doc About the Award-Winning Musician

"It took so much hard work to get to where I am today." HBO Max has revealed an official trailer for a new documentary called Love, Lizzo, the latest in the trend of musician biopic docs about their life. These are essentially marketing movies, made by the music industry to help support the artist, but also made by good filmmakers who know how to tell a good story. Love, Lizzo is about the beloved rapper & singer Melissa Viviane Jefferson, better known by her stage name "Lizzo." Originally born in Detroit, she grew up in Houston, TX, then moved to Minneapolis. She has gone on to win three Grammy Awards, a Billboard Music Award, a BET Award, and two Soul Train Music Awards. "Nobody was trying to sign a fat, Black girl that rapped," she explains in the film. It will cover the "story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame." This looks like a vibrant and fascinating doc about her life & career, including hopefully the good & bad sides of the music industry.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for HBO Max's documentary Love, Lizzo, direct from YouTube:

Every once in a while, an artist changes not only music, but culture as well. Lizzo has done both. This is the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself. The HBO Max documentary Love, Lizzo shares the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom. Love, Lizzo is directed by American doc filmmaker Doug Pray, director of many docs including Hype!, Scratch, Scratch All the Way Live, Infamy, Big Rig, Surfwise, Art & Copy, Levitated Mass, & Never Catch Pigeons previously. Produced by Doug Pray, Stephanie Meurer, Kevin Beisler, Kevin Weaver, Ryan Kroft, and Nicole Rocklin. HBO will debut the documentary Love, Lizzo streaming on HBO Max starting November 24th, 2022 this holiday season. Any fans of Lizzo out there?