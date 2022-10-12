Official Trailer for 'Mama's Boy' Doc Biopic About Dustin Lance Black

"I loved telling stories, and I took every opportunity I could to tell gay stories." HBO has unveiled the official trailer for a documentary biopic film titled Mama's Boy, based on the memoir written by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black. After winning for Milk, he went on to write the scripts for Virginia and J. Edgar (and has Rustin due out next year). This will be streaming on HBO next week. Mama’s Boy is an HBO Original that centers around the upbringing of writer Dustin Lance Black and how his close relationship with his mother led to and inspired his activism. He was raised in a Mormon home, and it took years for him to come out to his mother. He was afraid of her reaction. But as he explains in this trailer, his story is important because she eventually came to appreciate him for who he is and accept him despite being the church insisting otherwise. "Share space, build bridges" is an important message to take away from this. Seems like an uplifting, hopeful life story to tell that might have an impact on many others.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Laurent Bouzereau's doc Mama's Boy, direct from YouTube:

Raised in a conservative Mormon home in the American South, Dustin Lance Black's mother, Anne, had polio as a child and endured years of hospital visits and brutal surgeries. Reliant on crutches for the rest of her life, Anne refused to be defined by the disease; she went to college and forged a successful career for herself whilst also raising a family and surviving two abusive marriages. When Black came out to Anne at the age of 21, the close mother and son began a difficult journey together, reconciling her conservative, Mormon belief system with his new life as an openly gay man. By the time he won an Academy Award in 2009, she accompanied him proudly on the red carpet, wearing the white ribbon in support of same-sex marriage. Her support & encouragement led him to fight for marriage equality overturning California's Proposition 8, reach out to Mormon leaders in Salt Lake City, and re-embrace his family in Texarkana. Mama's Boy is directed by doc filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau, director of the films Conversations on Alex North's Spartacus, The Ten Commandments: Making Miracles, Don't Say No Until I Finish Talking, Secrets of the Force Awakens previously, plus tons of "making of" videos for movies. This is premiering at the Newfest Film Festival. HBO debuts Mama's Boy streaming on HBO Max starting October 18th, 2022.