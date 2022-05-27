Official Trailer for Marco Bellocchio's Personal Doc 'Marx Can Wait'

"There's that mystery." Strand has unveiled a new official US trailer for Marx Can Wait, a very personal documentary made by acclaimed Italian filmmaker Marco Bellocchio. Some will recognize his name, but this isn't anything like his usual work. 1968 was the year Camillo died. Nearly 50 years after the death of his twin brother at the age of 29, Marco Bellocchio gathers his family to reconstruct Camillo’s disappearance. Combining intimate conversations with the Bellocchio family and those who knew him best with archival material, family movies and his own oeuvre, Marco attempts to manifest a ghost he has been dealing with his entire life. What begins as a family conversation morphs into a study on grief, guilt and responsibility, compassion, empathy, and love. "Marx Can Wait is an attempt at reconciliation and understanding from a filmmaker in his eighties whose work has never shied away from the challenging or the provocative." This first premiered in Cannes last year and will be out in theaters in the US later this summer. View more below.

Here's the official US trailer for Marco Bellocchio's doc Marx Can Wait, direct from YouTube:

In his most achingly personal film to date, Marx Can Wait finds the legendary Italian filmmaker Marco Bellocchio using the occasion of a family reunion in his hometown of Piacenza to excavate and discuss a traumatic event: the death his twin brother Camillo, who committed suicide in the late ’60s at age 29. Through detailed conversations with his siblings, archival footage providing context about 20th-century Italian leftist politics, and occasional clips from his films, many of which were in some way imbued with this defining family tragedy, Bellocchio conducts a personal and historical exorcism. Marx Can Wait is directed by prolofic Italian filmmaker Marco Bellocchio, director of many films including Victory March, The Seagull, A Leap in the Dark, Vacation in Val Trebbia, The Eyes The Mouth, Henry IV, The Conviction, The Wedding Director, Vincere, Dormant Beauty, Blood of My Blood, Sweet Dreams, and The Traitor previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival last year. Strand Releasing will debut Marx Can Wait in select US theaters starting sometime this summer. For more info, visit their official site.