Official Trailer for 'McEnroe' Doc Film About the Tennis Superstar

"If I wanted to be like my idols, I did learn you gotta be a bit of a lunatic out there." Dogwoof has unveiled an official trailer for a sports biopic documentary called McEnroe, from filmmaker Barney Douglas. This is premiering later this week at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, hence the new trailer out now. Set over one New York night, McEnroe follows the iconic tennis player John McEnroe as he journeys into memory to recall the highs and lows of his epic career in this neon-infused, archive-blended documentary. Featuring icons such as Billie Jean King, Bjorn Borg, and Keith Richards, the film brings to life a golden age of tennis and the 80's excess of John’s hometown: New York City. Beyond John's tennis legacy (his combined 149 titles still rank as the highest in the Men's Open era), John's story grows to become a search for connection, a journey towards acceptance of himself and others. "Compassionate, human and heartfelt, McEnroe is the definitive portrait of a force of nature powered by the beating heart of New York." This sounds fascinating.

Here's the first official trailer for Barney Douglas' doc McEnroe, direct from YouTube:

McEnroe is an intimate portrait of one of the most explosive and compelling sporting icons of all time. John was an era-defining talent, Number One in the world in four consecutive years, but also a man prone to self-destruction. It’s this internal conflict that drove John to the very top, and very nearly broke him too. McEnroe features completely unseen film archive from some of the biggest matches in tennis history – including the US Open and Wimbledon - as well as home video footage from John himself. Contributions from John’s children and his wife Patty Smyth provide a level of intimacy that takes the film beyond a mere sports biopic and into the realms of something deeply personal and confessional. McEnroe is directed by doc filmmaker Barney Douglas, director of the doc films Warriors and The Edge previously. This is premiering at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival this month, then it's opening in UK cinemas on July 15th. No official US release date is set yet - stay tuned. For more details, visit Dogwoof's website. Anyone interested?