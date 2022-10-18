Official Trailer for Michael B. Jordan's 'Creed III' with Jonathan Majors

"I'm coming for everything!!" "You threatening me??" Time to get back in the ring!! From Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures comes Creed III, the next sequel in the Creed boxing movie series, with actor Michael B. Jordan making his directorial debut and returning in the role of Adonis Creed in the third installment of the hit franchise. The film also stars Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors as his major contender this time (named Anderson Dame), Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu (back again as Drago), newcomer Mila Kent, and Phylicia Rashad. Following his brutal fight with Drago in Creed II, Adonis is on top of the boxing world and thriving. But when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face off between former friends is more than just a fight, threatening to bring everything he has achieved down in a knock out. The best part of this is without a doubt Jonathan Majors, not only buff as hell, but looking like he is not here to fuck around. He's absolutely ready to take on Creed and bring him down. Damn! Lookin' good.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Michael B. Jordan's Creed III, from MGM's YouTube:

"There's no enemy like the past." After dominating the boxing world, Adonis (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face off between former friends is more than just a fight. Creed III, also known as just Creed 3, is directed by American actor / filmmaker Michael B. Jordan, making his feature directorial debut after producing a number of terrific movies recently including Just Mercy, Without Remorse, and A Journal for Jordan. The screenplay is written by Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin, from a story by Ryan Coogler and Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin. This sequel is produced by Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, Elizabeth Raposo, Jonathan Glickman and Sylvester Stallone. Warner Bros + MGM will debut Michael B. Jordan's Creed III in theaters nationwide + on IMAX screens starting on March 3rd, 2023 (on 3/3/23) early next year. For more updates, follow @creedmovie. First impression?