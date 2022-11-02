Official Trailer for 'Mickey: The Story of a Mouse' Documentary Film

"Mickey is a thing we all share. There aren't many of those around…" Disney has revealed the full-length official trailer for a documentary film titled Mickey: The Story of a Mouse, one of their latest in-house doc offerings for streaming on Disney+. This originally premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Long Beach Film Festival during the summer. Once upon a time, there was a mouse… Mickey Mouse is one of the most enduring symbols in human history. Those three simple circles take on meaning for virtually everyone on the planet. So ubiquitous in our lives that he can seem invisible, Mickey is something we all share, with unique memories and feelings. Over the course of his nearly century-long history, Mickey functions like a mirror, reflecting our personal and cultural values back at us. This doc explores his history. Featuring appearances by Eric Goldberg, Mark Henn, Randy Haycock, Floyd Norman, Carmenita Higginbotham, Rebecca Cline, and Kevin Kern. It looks like an uplifting, wholesome film about the magic of Mickey and what he means, going all the way back to his creation by the original Walt Disney.

Here's the two trailers (+ poster) for Jeff Malmberg's doc Mickey: The Story of a Mouse, on YouTube:

One of the world's most beloved icons, Mickey Mouse, is recognized as a symbol of joy and childhood innocence in virtually every corner of the globe. Dreamed up at a low point in Walt Disney’s burgeoning career, Mickey became an overnight sensation when he starred in the first synch-sound animated short, Steamboat Willie [on YouTube]. Through the decades that followed, the character evolved into strikingly different versions of himself that reflect both his creator's remarkable career and dramatic societal shifts in the nation he came to represent. In the fascinating documentary Mickey: The Story of a Mouse, director Jeff Malmberg and Oscar-winning producer Morgan Neville (who previously teamed up for Won't You Be My Neighbor?) examine the cultural significance of the nearly 100-year-old cartoon mouse. Mickey: The Story of a Mouse is directed by award-winning doc filmmaker Jeff Malmberg, director of the doc films Marwencol and Spettacolo previously. It's produced by Morgan Neville, Meghan Walsh, Chris Shellen. This initially premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Disney will debut Mickey: The Story of a Mouse streaming on Disney+ starting November 18th, 2022 later this month. Planning to watch this?