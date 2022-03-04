Official Trailer for 'Minx' Series About a 70s Feminist Erotic Magazine

"Am I supposed to look away?" "You'll get used to it…" HBO Max has revealed an official trailer for Minx, a new comedy series executive produced by filmmaker Paul Feig (producer of Spy, Snatched, A Simple Favor, Last Christmas), and created by writer Ellen Rapoport. Minx is premiering later this month for anyone interested. In 1970s Los Angeles, an earnest young feminist joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women. There was also a 70s feminist magazine called Ms., which was the very first national feminist magazine, co-founded by Gloria Steinem. But this series seems to be about the origins of Playgirl, published by a Douglas Lambert, and interestingly Jake Johnson's character in this is named Doug. Ophelia Lovibond also co-stars as Joyce, joined by Idara Victor, Sophia Bui, Trishna, Vera Myers, and Jessica Lowe. This looks like witty, wholesome, erotic magazine fun! Good times in the 1970s.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for HBO Max's series Minx, direct from YouTube:

In the 1970s, Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) is a young feminist from Los Angeles who creates an unlikely bond with editor Doug (Jake Johnson) as they set out to create the first women's erotic magazine. Minx is a series created and written by Ellen Rapoport (a writer on "The Jamie Kennedy Experiment", supervising producer on "Three Moons Over Milford"). Featuring at least one episode directed by filmmaker Rachel Lee Goldenberg, director of the films Valley Girl and Unpregnant previously, and lots of other TV work including "Everything's Gonna Be Okay" most recently. Additional series directors have not been announced yet. A total of 10 30-minute episodes will be available this year as part of the opening series. It's executive produced by Paul Feig, Dan Magnante, Ellen Rapoport, and Rachel Lee Goldenberg. HBO will debut the Minx series streaming on HBO Max starting March 17th, 2022 coming up. Who's interested in watching?