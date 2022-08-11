Official Trailer for 'Mister Limbo' Buddy Film Following Two Wanderers

"How long you said you been out here?" "A while… a long while." Terror Films has revealed an official US trailer for an indie film titled Mister Limbo, from filmmaker Robert G. Putka. This premiered at a few film festivals last year and will be out on VOD to watch in September. Here's one synopsis: A young man in a parachute lands in the middle of a desert. He does not remember who he is or how he got there. As he tries to find his way home, he'll come across several people who also seem to wander through this wasteland. Another synopsis adds that it's: "A warm buddy film at heart - but hopefully also a rumination on existential themes such as regret, cynicism, faith, and empathy." The film is inspired by the director's own breakdown in 2016, which he is still healing from. So he wrote this story, "that I hope is both personal and cathartic as it is reflective and universal." Starring Hugo de Sousa and Vig Norris, with Hugo Armstrong and a few others. It looks like an intriguing film with a very personal story about feeling lost and how to find you way.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Robert G. Putka's Mister Limbo, direct from YouTube:

Two strangers wake up in the middle of the desert with no memory of anything - including their names. Are they dead? Or did they just party way too hard? A warm buddy film at heart - but hopefully also a rumination on existential themes such as regret, cynicism, faith, and empathy. Director Robert G. Putka explains: "I made this film after having emerged from a tumultuous period in my life. It helped me to better understand the power of forgiveness - both of oneself and others - and how it frees us to move on to better things. Maybe it can do the same for others." Mister Limbo is both written and directed by indie filmmaker Robert G. Putka, director of the films Mad and We Used to Know Each Other previously, plus numerous other shorts. This first premiered at the 2021 Fantaspoa Film Festival last year in Brazil. Terror Films will debut Mister Limbo direct-to-VOD starting on September 2nd, 2022 this fall. Who's curious?