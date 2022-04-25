Official Trailer for Modern, Queer Romantic Comedy Film 'Fire Island'

"You think that if you're vulnerable for just one second it's all going to come crashing down. Searchlight Pictures has revealed an official trailer for a modern romantic comedy called Fire Island, another of their direct-to-Hulu offerings that hasn't played at any fests. I am a big fan of Searchlight but it's a bit sad to see them give up on theaters entirely and send everything to Hulu (don't skip on Fresh either). In this, a pair of best friends set out to have a legendary week-long summer vacation with the help of cheap rosé and a group of eclectic friends. Described as "an unapologetic, modern day rom-com," the film's title refers to the real "Fire Island" - a famous gay escape destination off the southern shore of Long Island. Starring Joel Kim Booster (who also wrote the script), Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, Zane Phillips, James Scully, and Margaret Cho. This looks amusing and honest, covering the many ups and downs of modern romance.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Ahn's Fire Island, direct from YouTube:

Set in the iconic Pines, Andrew Ahn's Fire Island is an unapologetic, modern day rom-com showcasing a diverse, multicultural examination of queerness and romance. Inspired by the timeless pursuits from Jane Austen's classic Pride and Prejudice, the story centers around two best friends (Joel Kim Booster & Bowen Yang) who set out to have a legendary summer adventure with the help of cheap rosé and their cadre of eclectic friends. Fire Island is directed by award-winning indie filmmaker Andrew Ahn, director of the films Spa Night and Driveways previously, as well as some other TV work. The screenplay is written by Joel Kim Booster - who also co-stars in the film. It's produced by Tony Hernandez, John Hodges, and Brooke Posch. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Searchlight Pictures will debut Ahn's Fire Island streaming on Hulu starting on June 3rd, 2022 this summer. Who wants to watch this?