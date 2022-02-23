Official Trailer for Mysterious Island Town Horror Film 'Offseason'

"There's something wrong with this place…" RLJE Films and Shudder have unveiled an official trailer for an indie horror thriller film titled Offseason, which originally premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival last year, later stopping by a few other fests. The film is made by an indie filmmaker named Mickey Keating, his seventh feature film so far. After receiving a mysterious letter about her mother's grave, a woman travels to a desolate island town to find out what's wrong and soon becomes trapped in an inescapable nightmare. Starring Jocelin Donahue as Marie, along with Joe Swanberg, Richard Brake, Melora Walters, and Jeremy Gardner. This trailer gives away a lot of the film, but I guess they're trying anything to get people interested somehow. I caught this during SXSW and I was not the biggest fan. At least it's a thrilling trailer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mickey Keating's Offseason, direct from RLJE's YouTube:

Upon receiving a mysterious letter that states her mother’s grave site has been vandalized, Marie (Jocelin Donahue) quickly returns to the isolated offshore island where her mother is buried. When she arrives, she discovers that the island is closing down for the offseason with the bridges raised until Spring, leaving her stranded. One strange interaction with the local townspeople after another, Marie soon realizes that something is not quite right in this small town. She must unveil the mystery behind her mother's troubled past in order to make off the island alive. Offsesaon is both written and directed by American filmmaker Mickey Keating, director of the films Ultra Violence, Ritual, Pod, Darling, Carnage Park, Psychopaths previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival last year. Shudder + RLJE will release Keating's Offseason in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 11th, 2022 coming up. Want to watch?