Official Trailer for Nan Goldin Doc 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed'

"When you think of the profit off people's pain, you can only be furious." Neon has revealed the first official trailer for All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, the award-winning documentary from Laura Poitras. This premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival where it went on to win the Golden Lion top prize at the fest, quite an achievement for a doc, though it seems to be another political pick (in all honesty). Half of the film is about activism and protest efforts against the detestable Sackler family that profited on opioid crisis in the US. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Laura Poitras, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is an epic, emotional and interconnected story about internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin told through her slideshows, intimate interviews, ground-breaking photography, and rare footage of her personal fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the overdose crisis. I saw this in Venice and I'm not the biggest fan of the film, but I do think the activism side of the doc is quite powerful. It's much better than her life story that makes up the other half of this film. This doc will definitely get you talking - check it out.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is an epic, emotional and interconnected story about internationally renowned artist & activist Nan Goldin told through slideshows, intimate interviews, ground-breaking photography, and rare footage of her personal fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the opioid crisis. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Laura Poitras, the film interweaves Goldin's past and present, the deeply personal and urgently political, from the activism group P.A.I.N.'s actions at renowned art institutions to Goldin’s photography of her friends and peers through her epic "The Ballad of Sexual Dependency" and her legendary 1989, NEA-censored AIDS exhibition, "Witness: Against Our Vanishing." All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is directed by filmmaker Laura Poitras, director of the doc films Flag Wars, My Country My Country, The Oath, Citizenfour, and Risk previously. It's produced by Participant, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, Laura Poitras. This first premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where it won the Golden Lion top prize. Neon will debut All the Beauty and the Bloodshed in select US theaters starting on November 23rd, 2022 this fall. Who's interested in this?