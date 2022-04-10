Official Trailer for National Geographic's 'Explorer: The Last Tepui' Doc

"If we push on, we're risking your life" This Earth Day, learn why the tepuis – much like the Galapagos – are a treasure trove of biodiversity worth protecting. Disney has revealed the official trailer for a one-hour special made for Earth Day this year called Explorer: The Last Tepui, the latest in National Geographer's long-running "Explorer" series. The film follows elite climber Alex Honnold (best known from Free Solo) and a world-class climbing team led by Nat Geo and climber Mark Synnott on a grueling mission deep in the Amazon jungle as they attempt a first-ascent climb up a 1000 ft sheer cliff. Their goal is to deliver the legendary biologist and National Geographic Explorer Bruce Means to the top of a massive “island in the sky” known as a tepui, so he can look for new species. I like that this isn't just another climbing doc, as it's all about helping this scientist achieve the impossible and get to a special place he could normally never go.

The Disney+ Earth Day special follows elite climber Alex Honnold and a world-class climbing team led by National Geographic Explorer and climber Mark Synnott on a grueling mission deep in the Amazon jungle as they attempt a first-ascent climb up a 1000 foot sheer cliff. Their goal is to deliver legendary biologist and National Geographic Explorer Bruce Means to the top of a massive "island in the sky" known as a tepui. The team must first trek miles of treacherous jungle terrain to help Dr. Means complete his life’s work, searching the cliff wall for undiscovered animal species. The latest installment of Nat Geo's long-running "Explorer" series. Explorer: The Last Tepui is co-directed by outdoor filmmakers Renan Ozturk (photographer / cinematographer / climber / director of Reel Rock 7, Lost on Everest, and The Sanctity of Space) and Taylor Rees (photojournalist / cinematographer). It's produced by Brandon Royal; executive produced by Drew Pulley. Disney will debut the special streaming on Disney+ starting April 22nd, 2022.