Official Trailer for Neil Marshall's Latest Creature Feature 'The Lair'

"Kill anything that shrieks!" RLJE Films + Shudder have revealed the first official trailer for The Lair, a brand new creature feature written & directed by filmmaker Neil Marshall (of Dog Soldiers, The Descent, Doomsday, Centurion). Looks like he's going back to his roots for something dark and scary as f&#k! When Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Sinclair is shot down over Afghanistan, she finds refuge in an underground bunker where deadly man-made biological weapons – half human, half alien – are awakened. They even put one of these things on the poster! It's playing at the 2022 Sitges Film Festival in Spain this week, after premiering at FrightFest in the UK, landing on VOD at the end of October. The Lair stars Charlotte Kirk, Jonathan Howard, Jamie Bamber, Tanji Kibong, Leon Ockenden, Mark Strepan, Troy Alexander, Hadi Khanjanpour, and Harry Taurasi. Looks like some nasty monster fun!! Marshall back with more action.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Neil Marshall's The Lair, direct from RLJE's YouTube:

Intro from Sitges: "On her final mission in Afghanistan, Kate, an RAF pilot, is wounded. In order to escape her pursuers, she takes refuge in a bunker formerly used by the Russians to experiment with alien DNA. The battle between soldiers and mutant monsters is served, and Neil Marshall, the director of The Descent, has a field day full of action and gore." The Lair is both written and directed by British producer / filmmaker Neil Marshall, director of the genre movies Dog Soldiers, The Descent, Doomsday, Centurion, Hellboy, and The Reckoning previously. Produced by Daniel-Konrad Cooper. This first premiered at FrightFest and is also showing at the Sitges Film Festival this month. RLJE Films + Shudder will then debut Marshall's The Lair in select US theaters + on VOD starting on October 28th, 2022 - just in time for Halloween. Look gnarly?