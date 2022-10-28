Official Trailer for Netflix Doc 'Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste'

"Love, connection, belonging – who wouldn't want those things?" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary film titled Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste, another true crime story about a shady modern "business" and the sketchy creators behind it. A sexual wellness company gains fame and followers for its practice of "orgasmic meditation" — until members come forward with disturbing allegations. Why am I not surprised? The film is about a California company named "OneTaste", which pitched itself as a "sexual wellness company" that teaches, above all, a technique called orgasmic meditation involving sexual stimulation as a form of meditation. Aside from ridiculous prices, many have accused the business to be a cult based around a pyramid scheme, and it's being investigated by the FBI for much worse than that. Yet another of these docs that tries to understand how they started, the point of all this, and how they became so successful to begin with. I just hope this digs deeper into their shady practices and the egos of the founders.

Full trailer for Sarah Gibson & Sloane Klevin's doc Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste, on YouTube:

Sprung from San Francisco's tech bubble, hailed by top health & wellness outlets as a path to fulfillment, OneTaste was a sexual wellness company that gained global notoriety through the teaching of a practice called "orgasmic meditation." This investigative documentary employs access to 15 years of never-before-seen footage and interviews with former members to pull back the curtain on the organization and its controversial, enigmatic leader. Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste is co-directed by filmmakers Sarah Gibson (producer on the docs Small Town Gay Bar, Tapped, Cool It, Fed Up, LA 92, The China Hustle, What Haunts Us, At the Heart of Gold, Britney vs Spears previously) & Sloane Klevin, both making their feature directorial debut with this film. Produced by Sarah Gibson & Marissa Díaz. Executive produced by Lena Dunham, Erin Lee Carr & Michael P. Cohen. Netflix will release Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste streaming on Netflix starting November 5th, 2022 coming soon this fall. Who's curious to learn more?