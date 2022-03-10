Official Trailer for Netflix's Battle of the Bands Comedy 'Metal Lords'

"Metal is power. Metal is speed. Metal is… the key to everything." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for Metal Lords, a new rock band comedy made by filmmaker Peter Sollett. Based on a script written by D.B. Weiss. This one is arriving on Netflix at the beginning of April. Two kids start a metal band in a high school where exactly only these two kids care about metal. They can't find a bassist, but there is this one girl who plays the cello. They need to work together if they're ever going to win the Battle of the Bands - so they bring in the cellist. Will it work? Can they win with her? The cast of Metal Lords includes Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth, Adrian Greensmith, Sufe Bradshaw, Noah Urrea, Analesa Fisher, Michelle Fang, Phelan Davis, with Brett Gelman, and Joe Manganiello. This seems like a cool concept for a film these days, but this doesn't look as good as it should. Hmmm. The jokes don't land for me at all - what about you?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Peter Sollett's Metal Lords, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Two kids want to start a heavy metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about heavy metal. Hunter (Adrian Greensmith) is a diehard metal fan —is there any other kind?— who knows his history and can shred. His dream in life is to win at the upcoming Battle of the Bands. He enlists his best friend Kevin (Jaeden Martell) to man the drums. But with schoolmates more interested in Bieber than Black Sabbath, finding a bassist is a struggle. Until Kevin overhears Emily (Isis Hainsworth) slaying on her cello. The motley crew must contend with school, parents, hormones and teen angst while trying to get along long enough for Skullf*cker to win the Battle of the Bands. Metal Lords is directed by the American filmmaker Peter Sollett, director of the films Raising Victor Vargas, Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist, and Freeheld previously. The screenplay is written by D.B. Weiss. Produced by Greg Shapiro & D.B. Weiss. Netflix will debut Metal Lords streaming on Netflix starting April 8th, 2022 this spring. First impression?