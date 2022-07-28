Official Trailer for Netflix's John McAfee Doc 'Running with the Devil'

"The plan was just to film this man on the run… but I didn't know how far it could go." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for their intriguing documentary film Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee, which will be available to watch starting in August. This sounds like such a crazy, twisted, wacky story to tell. It goes way beyond just "true crime" into a whole other world of wealth & power. You've probably heard about some of the insane things that have defined software creator John McAfee's life after he ran away down to Belize, where he live for some years. He was about to be sent back to the US to be tried for tax invasion after being caught in Spain, but he was found dead in his jail cell in 2021 before they could extradite him. What the hell happened to him?! This doc tries to figure that out and go through his life - all the ups and downs and twists and turns. Even after all of this his name still lives on as the name of the McAfee anti-virus software company, which still exists. Everything about this looks nuts and I must watch.

Trailer for Netflix's doc Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee, from YouTube:

Running with the Devil: He is the original computer genius gone rogue, the inventor of one of the most successful (and most hated) pieces of software of all time: McAfee Anti-Virus. At his peak, entrepreneur John McAfee was worth $100 million. But when his neighbour in Belize was murdered, McAfee went on the run - and invited a documentary film crew with him. With access to hundreds of hours of never-before-broadcast footage of McAfee as he’s pursued by the authorities, this is the definitive story of a larger-than-life character, a man who ran for President, escaped from prison multiple times, and claimed to have hacked the world. Running with the Devil is directed by British doc filmmaker Charlie Russell, director of the docs Beryl's Last Year, Looking for Dad, Terry Pratchett: Facing Extinction & Back in Black, and The Trouble with Dad previously. Executive produced by Dov Freedman. Netflix debuts Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee streaming on Netflix starting August 24th, 2022. Anyone curious?