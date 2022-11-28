Official Trailer for Netflix's Turkish Romantic Comedy 'Private Lesson'

"Rule number one: you're going to do what I tell you." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a Turkish romantic comedy called Private Lesson, arriving for streaming on Netflix starting this December. Netflix has been releasing more & more localized content to live up to agreements they've made with each country to produce a lot more content there in exchange for providing tons of films for viewers. What is this romcom all about? Posing as a private tutor, Azra secretly coaches students on achieving their goals in life and love — but not without a few bumps in the road. The cast of the film includes Bensu Soral as Azra, Halit Özgür Sarı, Helin Kandemir, Rami Narin, Hatice Aslan, Hülya Gülşen Irmak, Murat Karasu, Elif Ceren Balıkçı, Deniz Altan, and Esengül Yılmaz. This seems like a quirky Turkish reinvention of the Cyrano de Bergerac story, with a woman falling for a man she's supposed to be setting up for someone else.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kivanç Baruönü's Private Lesson, direct from YouTube:

Netflix's Private Lesson is a Turkish romance movie, revolving around a secretive, private tutor, Azra (Bensu Soral). While trying to help students make a positive change in their lives, Azra navigates through a series of changes in her own life. Private Lesson, originally known as Özel Ders in Turkish, is directed by Turkish filmmaker Kivanç Baruönü, director of the feature films Boss Wants a Happy Ending, Kocan Kadar Konus, Sister in Law, and Locked on You previously, plus the TV series "Iste Bu Benim Masalim". The screenplay is written by Murat Disli and Yasemin Erturan. Netflix will debut Baruönü's Private Lesson streaming on Netflix starting December 16th, 2022 before the end of the year. Look fun? Want to watch?