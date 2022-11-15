Official Trailer for NYC Holiday RomCom 'Something From Tiffany's'

"I know something when I see something, and that wasn't nothing." Prime Video has revealed an official trailer for a holiday romantic comedy titled Something from Tiffany's, streaming on PV this December. It's yet another of this streaming services offerings of Hallmark Channel romcoms but for everyone to watch so they can steal the viewership away and bring everyone over to them instead. Who's ready for this gigantic Tiffany's advertisement? Set at Christmastime in New York City - a young woman accidentally receives the engagement ring meant for someone else, which leads her to the person she's meant to be with. Rachel and Gary (Zoey Deutch and Ray Nicholson) are happy enough but not quite ready for that big commitment. Ethan and Vanessa (Kendrick Smith Sampson and Shay Mitchell), the perfect picture, are just about to make it official. But the two couples get mixed up and a romance starts between the other two. The way this trailer ends abruptly is actually pretty bold, I like it. The rest you'll just have to go watch in the full film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Daryl Wein's Something From Tiffany's, from YouTube:

Nothing compares to the magic and excitement of the holidays in New York City, where the streets blaze with lights, windows dazzle and a special little blue box from Tiffany could change the course of a person's life. Or several lives. Rachel and Gary (Zoey Deutch and Ray Nicholson) are happy enough but not quite ready for that big commitment. Ethan and Vanessa (Kendrick Smith Sampson and Shay Mitchell), the perfect picture, are just about to make it official. When a simple mix-up of gifts causes all of their paths to cross, it sets off a series of twists and unexpected discoveries that lead them where they’re truly meant to be. Because love – like life – is full of surprises, in this holiday romance film. Something from Tiffany's is directed by American indie filmmaker Daryl Wein, director of the films Breaking Upwards, Lola Versus, Consumed, Blueprint, White Rabbit, and How It Ends most recently before this. The screenplay is written by Tamara Chestna, adapted from the novel of the same name by Melissa Hill. Amazon debuts Something From Tiffany's streaming on Prime Video starting December 9th, 2022 coming soon. Anyone interested?